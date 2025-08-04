The property comprises of an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, sun lounge, open through to kitchen with informal dining area, utility room, and four bedrooms to include the principal en-suite, with a separate fully tiled bathroom.

Externally, there is a generous sized private driveway, finished in tarmac; a fully enclosed side and rear garden, finished in lawn and paved patio area, and a timber garden room, currently utilised as a games room with bar, store room and shower room, with an attached, roofed outdoor kitchen area.

Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing (with sliding sash windows to the front elevation), a comprehensive range of quality finishes throughout, and a private site, with an open aspect to the rear.

This marvellous home is on the market for offers over £335,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . Cottonmill Green The house occupies a prime site within the well sought after Cottonmill Green development, Sealstown Road, Newtownabbey. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . Cottonmill Green Entrance hall with tiled floor., stairwell to first floor, access to under stairs store. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . Cottonmill Green Lounge with twin, sliding sash windows to front elevation. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

4 . Cottonmill Green Luxury fitted kitchen with comprehensive range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, solid quartz work surface. Matching island unit with breakfast bar area. Photo: Colin Graham Residential