Four bedroom family home with mature gardens on Old Moy Road, Dungannon

By Helena McManus
Published 12th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 12:41 BST
Number 1, Old Moy Road is a beautiful four bedroom home with mature gardens near Dungannon.

The house, built in 2003, has been carefully decorated and finished to the highest standard throughout.

It sits on an attractive plot surrounded by mature gardens and trees and is right on the edge of town with excellent road links adjoining, including to the M1 motorway.

The property is on the market for offers over £349,950 with Maneely & Co.

For more information, click here.

The beautiful family home was built in 2003.

1. Old Moy Road

The beautiful family home was built in 2003. Photo: Maneely & Co

Entrance hall.

2. Old Moy Road

Entrance hall. Photo: Maneely & Co

Living room with wall-mounted modern electric fire.

3. Old Moy Road

Living room with wall-mounted modern electric fire. Photo: Maneely & Co

Kitchen/dinette with range of high and low level units, granite worktops, centre island, single bowl stainless steel sink with Quooker mixer tap with filtered water, built in eye level cookers and hob, built in dishwasher, and glazed sliding patio doors to rear.

4. Old Moy Road

Kitchen/dinette with range of high and low level units, granite worktops, centre island, single bowl stainless steel sink with Quooker mixer tap with filtered water, built in eye level cookers and hob, built in dishwasher, and glazed sliding patio doors to rear. Photo: Maneely & Co

