Four bedroom home with detached garage in Ballyclare, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Oct 2025, 15:13 BST
Number 3, Gateside Avenue is an immaculately presented family home with matching detached garage, situated off the Victoria Road, Ballyclare.

The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, bay-fronted lounge with gas fire in granite fireplace, kitchen through living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen, and an open arch leading to the sun lounge, along with four well-proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with deluxe en-suite shower room, and a separate deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area finished in brick pavior, a matching detached garage, front garden finished mainly in lawn, and a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden.

Other attributes include oil fired central heating and PVC double glazing.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £279,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The house is situated within the popular Gateside development, off Victoria Road, Ballyclare.

Gateside Avenue

Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Entrance hall with tiled floor.

Gateside Avenue

Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with gas fire in granite fireplace.

Gateside Avenue

Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Kitchen/dining room leading to sun lounge.

Gateside Avenue

Photo: Colin Graham Residential

