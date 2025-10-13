The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, bay-fronted lounge with gas fire in granite fireplace, kitchen through living/dining room with modern fitted kitchen, and an open arch leading to the sun lounge, along with four well-proportioned first floor bedrooms to include the principal bedroom with deluxe en-suite shower room, and a separate deluxe family bathroom.
Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway area finished in brick pavior, a matching detached garage, front garden finished mainly in lawn, and a fully enclosed, landscaped rear garden.
Other attributes include oil fired central heating and PVC double glazing.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £279,950 with Colin Graham Residential.