With four large bedrooms, two family bathrooms, and two formal reception rooms together with a magnificent kitchen/dining room, the property also has a spacious utility area located off the kitchen with downstairs shower room.
Externally, this magnificent countryside property has a well-tended front, side and rear garden. It enjoys a private entrance with high specification pillars, and a large tarmac driveway/yard that leads to an extensive detached garage with gym facilities on the first floor.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with McAteer Solutions Estate Agents.
The home is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents
Bright, spacious and elegant entrance hall with vaulted ceiling. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents
Elegant reception room with laminate flooring, an open-fireplace, and French doors leading into the sun lounge. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents
High specification kitchen/dining area with tile flooring and spotlights throughout, solid wood low and high-rise kitchen units. The kitchen benefits from a Stanley Stove, NEFF oven/grill, and NEFF microwave with integrated dishwasher. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents