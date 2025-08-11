With four large bedrooms, two family bathrooms, and two formal reception rooms together with a magnificent kitchen/dining room, the property also has a spacious utility area located off the kitchen with downstairs shower room.

Externally, this magnificent countryside property has a well-tended front, side and rear garden. It enjoys a private entrance with high specification pillars, and a large tarmac driveway/yard that leads to an extensive detached garage with gym facilities on the first floor.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with McAteer Solutions Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

1 . Dirnan Road The home is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

2 . Dirnan Road Bright, spacious and elegant entrance hall with vaulted ceiling. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

3 . Dirnan Road Elegant reception room with laminate flooring, an open-fireplace, and French doors leading into the sun lounge. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents