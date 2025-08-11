Four bedroom home with detached garage near Cookstown, County Tyrone

By Helena McManus
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Number 36b, Dirnan Road is an impressive detached family home located between Cookstown and Moneymore.

With four large bedrooms, two family bathrooms, and two formal reception rooms together with a magnificent kitchen/dining room, the property also has a spacious utility area located off the kitchen with downstairs shower room.

Externally, this magnificent countryside property has a well-tended front, side and rear garden. It enjoys a private entrance with high specification pillars, and a large tarmac driveway/yard that leads to an extensive detached garage with gym facilities on the first floor.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with McAteer Solutions Estate Agents.

For more information, click here.

The home is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views.

1. Dirnan Road

The home is situated on an elevated site with panoramic views. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

Bright, spacious and elegant entrance hall with vaulted ceiling.

2. Dirnan Road

Bright, spacious and elegant entrance hall with vaulted ceiling. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

Elegant reception room with laminate flooring, an open-fireplace, and French doors leading into the sun lounge.

3. Dirnan Road

Elegant reception room with laminate flooring, an open-fireplace, and French doors leading into the sun lounge. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

High specification kitchen/dining area with tile flooring and spotlights throughout, solid wood low and high-rise kitchen units. The kitchen benefits from a Stanley Stove, NEFF oven/grill, and NEFF microwave with integrated dishwasher.

4. Dirnan Road

High specification kitchen/dining area with tile flooring and spotlights throughout, solid wood low and high-rise kitchen units. The kitchen benefits from a Stanley Stove, NEFF oven/grill, and NEFF microwave with integrated dishwasher. Photo: McAteer Solutions Estate Agents

