The interior accommodation features a spacious kitchen/living/dining space and conservatory, opening onto patios leading to an outstanding summer house.
On the other side there is a family lounge, office space, utility, ground floor bathroom, and a double integral garage all leading out to its own courtyard and further garages/stores/workshop.
The four bedrooms include a master with en-suite and lie-down sauna.
The exceptional grounds are approached via wrought iron gates onto a long laneway.
Beautifully landscaped, mature and maintained, there are uninterrupted countryside views in all directions.
The front gardens are laid in lawn, patios, a courtyard, lake, and planting enclosures, all bounded with mature trees.
This stunning home is on the market for offers around £775,000 with Best Lets and Sales.