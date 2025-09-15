The interior accommodation features a spacious kitchen/living/dining space and conservatory, opening onto patios leading to an outstanding summer house.

On the other side there is a family lounge, office space, utility, ground floor bathroom, and a double integral garage all leading out to its own courtyard and further garages/stores/workshop.

The four bedrooms include a master with en-suite and lie-down sauna.

The exceptional grounds are approached via wrought iron gates onto a long laneway.

Beautifully landscaped, mature and maintained, there are uninterrupted countryside views in all directions.

The front gardens are laid in lawn, patios, a courtyard, lake, and planting enclosures, all bounded with mature trees.

This stunning home is on the market for offers around £775,000 with Best Lets and Sales.

1 . Ballywillin Road Built in the last two decades, this lovely home gives the benefit of modern building standards alongside a classic traditional feel. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

2 . Ballywillin Road Entrance hall with tiled flooring. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

3 . Ballywillin Road Living room with feature slate fireplace. Photo: Best Lets and Sales

4 . Ballywillin Road Fabulous kitchen/dining/living space with excellent range of high and low level fitted units. Photo: Best Lets and Sales