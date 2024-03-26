Whether you’re a first time buyer or looking for somewhere to retire, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best homes in the region with scenic sea views.
The properties, which are all currently on the market, range from apartments to cosy cottages and larger-scale detached houses.
1. 12 Dunluce View Apartments, 24 Dunluce Avenue, Portrush
On the market with Armstrong Gordon property agents for offers over £645,000, this magnificent three bedroom penthouse apartment commands views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal headlands, Ramore Head, East Strand and across Portrush. Constructed around 2019, the apartment features an entrance hall with part mirrored slide robes; an open plan kitchen/diner area with top-of-the-range appliances, and a lounge area with an electric fire set in a media wall with recess for flat screen TV. There are three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a modern bathroom. Externally the property benefits from a spacious balcony and private secure under-building parking. Photo: Armstrong Gordon
2. 2, Twisel Brae Lane, Holywood
On the market for offers over £999,950 with Independent Property Estates, this contemporary detached residence is set on a 1.3 acre site with manicured lawn gardens and a private woodland area. Designed by BGA Architects with bespoke interiors by renowned designer Kris Turnbull, it was built in 2017 and completed in 2019 by AKM Construction. The property, which has six double bedrooms and three reception rooms, benefits from stunning sea and Belfast Lough views from the third floor. Photo: Independent Property Estates
3. 96A Warren Road, Donaghadee
On the market for offers around £694,950 with John Minnis Estate Agents, this outstanding detached family home was constructed around 2008. Situated on an idyllic coastal site with stunning views of Donaghadee Sound, the Copeland Islands, the Irish Sea and beyond, the property has five bedrooms along with a cinema room and a games room. To the exterior are a driveway and forecourt finished in attractive brick paviour, and a fully enclosed rear garden and entertainment space with lawns, an extensive terrace, a covered seating area for entertaining, and a built-in barbecue/fire. Photo: Luke's Property Pics
4. 10 Upper Cairncastle Road, Larne
On the market with McMillan McClure estate agents for offers over £369,950, this magnificent detached residence is situated on an large elevated site enjoying views towards Larne Lough. Full of character and charm, the property has five bedrooms and four reception rooms, and also benefits from a modern fitted kitchen and modern white bathroom suite/ground floor shower room. To the exterior are extensive lawns with plants, trees and shrubs, a courtyard area to the rear, and a sweeping driveway with extensive parking. Photo: McMillan McClure