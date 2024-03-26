1 . 12 Dunluce View Apartments, 24 Dunluce Avenue, Portrush

On the market with Armstrong Gordon property agents for offers over £645,000, this magnificent three bedroom penthouse apartment commands views of the Atlantic Ocean, Donegal headlands, Ramore Head, East Strand and across Portrush. Constructed around 2019, the apartment features an entrance hall with part mirrored slide robes; an open plan kitchen/diner area with top-of-the-range appliances, and a lounge area with an electric fire set in a media wall with recess for flat screen TV. There are three double bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room, and a modern bathroom. Externally the property benefits from a spacious balcony and private secure under-building parking. Photo: Armstrong Gordon