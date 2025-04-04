From apartments to cosy cottages, 11 Northern Ireland homes with a scenic sea view

1 . 82a Torr Road, Ballycastle

On the market for offers over £425,000 with PJ McIlroy & Son, this four bedroom, three bathroom property can be found on the scenic route between Ballycastle and Cushendun. Enjoying stunning views over the rugged green coastline around Torr Head to the sea and Scottish coast on the Mull of Kintyre, it has been extensively modernised and benefits from a naturally bright and spacious blend of accommodation. Photo: PJ McIlroy & Son