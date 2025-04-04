From apartments to cosy cottages, 11 Northern Ireland homes with a scenic sea view

Whether you’re a first time buyer or looking for somewhere to retire, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best homes in the region with scenic sea views.
The properties, which are all currently on the market, range from apartments to cosy cottages and larger-scale detached houses.
1. 82a Torr Road, Ballycastle
On the market for offers over £425,000 with PJ McIlroy & Son, this four bedroom, three bathroom property can be found on the scenic route between Ballycastle and Cushendun. Enjoying stunning views over the rugged green coastline around Torr Head to the sea and Scottish coast on the Mull of Kintyre, it has been extensively modernised and benefits from a naturally bright and spacious blend of accommodation. Photo: PJ McIlroy & Son
2. 12 Warren Crescent, Portstewart
On the market with Bensons for offers over £725,000, this impressive four-bedroom detached bungalow offers a peaceful and scenic retreat with stunning sea views. Situated in a desirable location, it boasts spacious accommodation, perfect for both family living and entertaining. The home features generously sized rooms, with large windows that allow natural light to flood the interiors, while also providing breath-taking views of the coastline and surrounding Portstewart area. Photo: Bensons
3. Apartment 3, 52 Eglinton Street, Portrush
On the market for offers around £174,950 with Mortgage Property, this excellent one bedroom duplex apartment off Eglinton Street, Portrush is within walking distance to the superb beaches, nearby train station and the selection of bars, shops and restaurants that the town has to offer. The property also offers a beautiful, panoramic sea view over the neighbouring West Strand beach. Photo: Mortgage Property
4. Apartment 3 Wavecrest, 739 Shore Road, Jordanstown
On the market for offers over £329,950 with McMillan McClure, this is an outstanding ground floor apartment situated in a small development of only seven apartments with private parking just off the Shore Road, Jordanstown. The outstanding two-bedroom property is presented to an exacting standard throughout with breath-taking views of Belfast Lough towards the County Down Coastline and beyond. Photo: McMillan McClure
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.