Gilford: Jaw-droppingly stylish historic property has the stamp of an interior designer all over it

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2024, 12:19 GMT
It’s so rare for a truly historic property to come on the market, but Dunbarton Lodge in Gilford is jaw-droppingly stylish as well.

This stunning historic property just off the main street dates back to 1847 and was later used as the laundry for Dunbarton House.

Estate agent Owen Matchett event describes this quirky home as somewhere that “should be in a property magazine”.

Situated at 52 Dunbarton Street, it is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £199,950 as a cash-only purchase.

This chalet-style home is oozing with colour throughout and, as Owen puts it, is “dripping in style”.

The lounge (16’4” x 14’5”) features oak flooring, an old style radiator and fireplace with multi fuel stove.

The kitchen / dining / living space (13’7” x 21’4” at the widest point) has oak flooring, an antique style radiator, hand painted country cottage-style kitchen with feature island upcycled with Victorian worktops and a built-in cloak room leading to a pantry.

The bathroom (7’1” x 6’2”) has to be seen to be believed, with fantastic mural wallpaper, a free standing bath, sink with vanity unit, WC and fully tiled floor,

Upstairs are two bedrooms, both beautifully decorated and one with en suite.

A walled courtyard complete with cast iron fireplace is the perfect place to relax, while there is a garden area and parking to the front.

