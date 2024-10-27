Gilford: Jaw-droppingly stylish historic property has the stamp of an interior designer all over it

This stunning historic property just off the main street dates back to 1847 and was later used as the laundry for Dunbarton House.

Estate agent Owen Matchett event describes this quirky home as somewhere that “should be in a property magazine”.

Situated at 52 Dunbarton Street, it is currently on sale through The Agent (tel: 028 3868 0707) with offers over £199,950 as a cash-only purchase.

This chalet-style home is oozing with colour throughout and, as Owen puts it, is “dripping in style”.

The lounge (16’4” x 14’5”) features oak flooring, an old style radiator and fireplace with multi fuel stove.

The kitchen / dining / living space (13’7” x 21’4” at the widest point) has oak flooring, an antique style radiator, hand painted country cottage-style kitchen with feature island upcycled with Victorian worktops and a built-in cloak room leading to a pantry.

The bathroom (7’1” x 6’2”) has to be seen to be believed, with fantastic mural wallpaper, a free standing bath, sink with vanity unit, WC and fully tiled floor,

Upstairs are two bedrooms, both beautifully decorated and one with en suite.

A walled courtyard complete with cast iron fireplace is the perfect place to relax, while there is a garden area and parking to the front.

1 . Quaint property This stunning historic property just off the main street in Gilford dating back to 1847, later used as the laundry for Dunbarton House. Photo: The Agent

2 . Historic home Dunbarton Lodge in Gilford. Photo: The Agent

3 . Welcoming space The fireplace with multi fuel stove makes the lounge a cosy and welcoming space to relax. Photo: The Agent

4 . Colour and style The lounge has an oak flooring and is full of colour and style. Photo: The Agent