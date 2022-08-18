Grow your own fruit bowl with Dobbies

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for both beginners and seasoned gardeners, Dobbies’ Grow How interactive workshop will take place in Lisburn on Saturday September 3 at 10:30am.

Gardening experts from Dobbies will spend time demonstrating how customers can grow their own blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, and apples, as well as showcasing the various gardening tools required.

The experts will also provide tips and tricks on how to best care for fruit trees, as well as chart the journey from seedling to fruit and answer any questions customers may have.

Dobbies, the UK’s leading garden centre, is hosting a free Grow How session in its Lisburn store

Ever committed to sustainability, this Dobbies’ workshop will emphasise the benefits of using peat-free compost, organic feeds and safer pest control products.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager, said: “At Dobbies we are committed to doing our part to care for the planet and ensure a better tomorrow. We’re encouraging customers to attend this free workshop to not only plant and harvest delicious fruit, but also to pass the knowledge on to friends and family so they can also grow their own.”