Hagan Homes begins first phase of landmark £50 million development in Lisburn

Hagan Homes, one of Northern Ireland’s largest homebuilders, has started construction on its latest housing development - Ballantine Garden Village, a transformative £50 million development on Hillhall Road, Lisburn.

The first phase of this high anticipated project represents a £9 million investment and will deliver 28 high-quality homes, with completion expected by early July 2026.

Ballantine Garden Village is set to unfold over six carefully planned phases spanning four years, with 138 homes in total.

This development will offer a diverse range of beautifully designed, energy-efficient homes, including two-bedroom apartments, three and four-bedroom semi-detached homes, and four and five-bedroom detached homes.

Work has begun on the first phase of the Ballentine Garden Village development in Lisburn. Pic credit: Hagan Homes

As Hagan Homes’ second major development in Lisburn, following the success of Thaxton Village, Ballantine Garden Village illustrates the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality housing in sought-after locations.

Partnering with DB Contracts for this project, Hagan Homes will create 58 new jobs as part of the construction phase.

Commenting on the development, Jim Burke, Managing Director of Hagan Homes, said: “We are thrilled to embark on the first phase of Ballantine Garden Village, marking the beginning of a landmark £50 million investment in Lisburn’s residential landscape.

Jim Burke, Managing Director of Hagan Homes, is delighted to see work begin on the first phase of the Ballentine Garden Village development. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes

"These EPC A-rated homes have been designed with sustainability at their core, providing modern living spaces that are not only energy-efficient but also help reduce energy bills for our homeowners.

“With the inclusion of roof-integrated solar panels, we are offering buyers a significant opportunity to lower their energy costs while reducing their carbon footprint.”

The show home is set to open in September 2025, with the first homeowners expected to move in from October 2025.