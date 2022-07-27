Historic home with annex

The Dolmen or ‘Druids Altar’, that stands at the front of the dwelling and gives the house its name, is believed to date back to the Neolithic period (4000 – 3600 BC) when the first farming communities were being established in the area.

Now though, this exceptionally spacious detached house offers a wealth of both well planned and adaptable living accommodation as well as a range of outbuildings, all of which afford prospective purchasers a variety of options - from family home with granny annex to Air B&B - and would equally suit those involved in equestrian pursuits or those needing space to work from home.

On the ground floor there are two principal recreation rooms – both with feature period fireplaces whilst the well appointed kitchen - with utility room off - is fitted with a good range of high and low level Beech units, island breakfast bar with granite work surfaces and original servant calling system.

DRUIDS ALTAR, 91 BALLYLUMFORD ROAD, Islandmagee BT40 3RN

There is also a connecting door to the annex, a ‘servants’ stairway and a useful shower room and separate wet room leading to the yard.

On the first floor the continuity is maintained with five bedrooms - one of which is a 17’ 7” x 13’ 9” (5.35m x 4.19m) master bedroom with tiled fireplace and hearth and benefiting from far reaching sea views; a study; and, family bathroom.

The annex, which can be accessed both internally and externally, provides a further reception room with brick built fireplace, a large bright sun room with sea views, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, plus study.

Both the second of the bedrooms and the study are approached by an ornate cast iron spiral staircase.

Outdoor features include a wood shed, decking area with built in seating

External features include: large, mature gardens augmented by patios, pond and barbeque areas; a large stable/barn 65’7” x 15’7” (20m x 4.75m) approx; triple garage block and adjoining fields - two small fields accessed internally from gardens with one additional accessed also from Ballylumford Road.

*Druids Altar,

91 Ballylumford Road,

Islandmagee BT40 3RN

The sun room has French doors leading to wrap around balcony with sea views, separate garden, green house, wooden sun room and adjoining field.

O/A £364,950

Hunter Campbell Estate Agents (Larne) tel: 028 28279921

The kitchen

One of the receptions

The Sun run has French doors leading to wrap around balcony with sea views, separate garden, green house, wooden sun room and adjoining field.

This historic grade II listed building dates back to 1840 and retains many original features that enhance the modern improvements inside.

One of the spacious bedrooms