Historic Linen House stable conversion in Lisburn is now on the market

This unique property at 10 Ballyskeagh Road, Lisburn, is on the market with Templeton Robinson Estate Agents, priced at offers over £535,000.

It was converted to its current specifications by award-winning architect Joseph FitzGerald for his family in the 1980s, is set on a stunning, mature site of approximately one acre with private gardens.

Located close to Wolfendens Bridge on the River Lagan, this charming home offers both historical significance and modern amenities, making it a rare opportunity for potential buyers.

Hidden off the road, the site consists of the original barn and stables built by Abraham Wolfenden in the second half of the seventeenth century.

The old Belfast road once ran past the stables and between 1950 and 1953, the house was rented by Sam Hanna Bell, who wrote ‘December Bride’ there, later made into a film in 1991 starring Ciaran Hinds.

The complete character of the stable building has been methodically retained.

The window and roof dimensions are unaltered and the original division between the stables and the grooms living quarters is still visually apparent from the outside.

This use of proportion and the retaining of some original features gives the house the charm associated with a ‘county cottage’ style.

The house features a spacious entrance hall with a downstairs shower room, a lounge with a feature fireplace and bay window, and direct access to the rear garden.

The formal dining hall and modern kitchen, open plan to a casual dining and living area, provide ample space for family gatherings and entertaining.

The property also includes a separate utility room and a study, ideal for a home office.

The accommodation boasts five bedrooms, one with an ensuite, and a main bathroom.

The exterior of the property is equally impressive, with extensive lawns, well-stocked beds of shrubs, trees, and bushes.

A notable feature is the stone barn and stable rooms facing the house, giving a courtyard feel. These buildings are currently used for garaging and storage but ideal for conversion to further accommodation.

Whilst the accommodation is steeped in history and retains much of its original charm, it is not a listed building, providing ample opportunity for the new owners to renovate for a more modern look.

Key Features:

Historic Linen House stable conversion by architect Joseph FitzGerald.

Situated close to Wolfendens Bridge on the River Lagan.

Detached home on a delightful mature site with an additional stone barn ideal for various uses.

Entrance hall with downstairs shower room.

Formal dining hall.

Lounge with feature fireplace, bay window, and access to the rear garden.

Kitchen open plan to casual dining and living room.

Separate utility room.

Home office/study.

Five bedrooms, one with ensuite.

Main bathroom.

Oil-fired central heating.

Mature surrounding gardens of circa one acre with large lawns, trees, bushes, and beds.

Pebbled car parking for several cars.

New septic tank installed in 2024.

The sale of this unique and historic home presents a rare opportunity for buyers to own a piece of history while enjoying modern comforts and an idyllic setting. Its proximity to Lisburn and Belfast, combined with its stunning gardens and potential for further accommodation, make it a truly exceptional property.

