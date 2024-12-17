Historic Lisburn townhouse is named one of the best homes on the market this Christmas

The historic two bedroom townhouse is on the market with Taylor Patterson Estate Agents priced at offers over £247,500.

This stone and brick-built townhouse is one of nine cottages brimming with style and character and it has made it to the list for HomesNI.com.

This charming, exclusive scheme enjoys delightful, immaculately maintained communal grounds.

Brimming with character, the property itself boasts a superb specification, featuring a stunning first floor open plan Living / Dining / Kitchen space with a high vaulted ceiling and reclaimed, exposed oak rafters.

A door to the rear accesses a delightful bridged walk-way leading across to your own private, landscaped garden. Accommodation in brief comprises: Reception Hall; Principle Bedroom with re-fitted Ensuite and built-in wardrobe; Bedroom 2 with built-in wardrobe; Spacious re-fitted Bathroom.

First floor: Spacious and airy open plan Living/Dining/Kitchen area with feature high vaulted ceiling with exposed rafters and a multi-fuel stove. Access to garden via bridged walk-way.

Specification includes: Gas fired central heating (under floor to ground floor and cast iron radiators upstairs); Wooden double glazed windows; Oak internal doors; Alarm system.

Outside: Front garden laid to lawn with double width designated parking. Delightful bridged walk-way from Living Room to an enclosed paved garden with shrub bed borders and fence surround. Granite steps down to lower garden with timber storage/potting shed. Summer house.

Stephen Cousins, Managing Director of HomesNI, commented: “Curating the 12 Homes of Christmas has been an exciting journey. From stunning views and private jetties to castles and squash courts, we've scoured Northern Ireland to find the very best homes that showcase the quality and diversity of our property market. It's a privilege to share this Lisburn property with our audience."

