Idyllic countryside home

The property is located within the rolling Drumlin Hills of Dromore in Co Down. Idyllically situated with beautiful views and within easy reach of the A1 dual carriageway. Offering peaceful country living and great walking routes, along with versatile accommodation to suit everyone.

The property benefits from well-proportioned accommodation, and finished with tiles and bathroom fittings from Wilson’s Yard.

Specification includes: Oil fired central heating; Cream PVC double glazed windows; Beam vacuum system.

Outside: Cobble paved entrance with cast iron pillars and gates from Wilson’s Yard, and fencing leading to stoned driveway with ample parking. Front, side and rear gardens laid to lawn.

Fully enclosed to rear. Timber decked area to rear.

Attached garage. Plumbed for washing machine, space for tumble dryer. WC.

Ground floor:

Lounge - Feature reclaimed fireplace of cast iron surround with open fire and slate hearth. Panelled walls. Oak flooring.

Kitchen/dining - Range of high and low level Bespoke Rosewood in frame cabinets. Butlers sink with pillar mixer tap. Integrated dishwasher and fridge. Island unit with integrated microwave. Granite worktops. Half and half stable door to side.

Sun room - Limestone flooring. Slate chimney with multi-fuel burning stove on raised hearth. PVC patio doors.

Master bedroom - Walk-in wardrobe. Ensuite shower room

Bedroom 5

Bathroom - White suite to include Free standing cast iron bath with Lion’s paws, finished in farrow and ball; mixer tap; pedestal wash hand basin and wc. Part panelled walls. Limestone flooring.

First floor

Bedroom 2 - 4

Shower room