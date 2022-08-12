Immaculate new family home

The property was built in 2021 to an extremely high standard, enjoying details such as the stone fronted porch on approach.

Internally there are solid oak panelled doors and hand painted skirting and architrave, an excellent fitted kitchen and three reception rooms.

The ground floor benefits from under floor heating throughout, while the main and second bedroom on the first floor enjoy an ensuite, with the bathroom fitted out with a full luxury bathroom suite.

Well located on the outskirts of Lisburn between Lisburn, Glenavy and Moira, this property enjoys great transport links and everything the local towns and village have to offer.

FEATURES

Lounge: Multi-fuel stove inset in Sandstone fireplace, recessed lighting.

Family Room: Solid oak strip flooring and recessed lighting.

Kitchen: Range of high and low level units in grey shaker finish with white quartz worktops, upstand and backsplash. Centre island in contemporary blue with white quartz worktop and 1 1/2 sink with Quooker boiler tap. Double eye level ‘Nordmende’ oven, five ring ‘Nordmende’ gas hob, extractor hood, integrated fridge freezer , large pantry, integrated dishwasher, pull-out bin, wired for lighting over island.

Living area: Multifuel stove, incorporated feature stone wall with slate hearth, recessed lighting, tiled flooring.

Dining Area: Feature vaulted ceiling with velux roof lights, recessed lighting, uPVC doors to rear, tiled flooring.

Utility Room

Shower Room

Bathroom

Four bedrooms, two ensuite

Front garden lawn accessed via electric gates attached to two large stone pillars.

Large sweeping drive with ample parking. Rear garden in lawn with paved patio.