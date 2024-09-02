The recently constructed property comprises an entrance hall, a bay fronted lounge with a wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room, sun lounge, and utility room, with a furnished cloakroom, four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in decorative stone, and gardens to the front, side and rear, finished in lawn and a paved patio area.

Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing, a convenient location, and views towards Knockagh.

It is on the market for offers over £309,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

1 . The Cairn The detached home with sun lounge is situated within The Cairn development, Upper Station Road, Greenisland. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

2 . The Cairn Entrance hall with Georgian-style, hardwood front door, tiled floor, feature height ceiling and stairwell to first floor. Access to under stairs store with gas fired central heating boiler. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

3 . The Cairn Lounge with box bay windows to front and side elevations and brick, inglenook recess with cast iron wood burning stove. Photo: Colin Graham Residential