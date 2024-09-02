Immaculately presented four bedroom family home in County Antrim
By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:46 BST
Number 36, The Cairn is an immaculately presented detached home located on the Upper Station Road, Greenisland.
The recently constructed property comprises an entrance hall, a bay fronted lounge with a wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room, sun lounge, and utility room, with a furnished cloakroom, four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.
Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in decorative stone, and gardens to the front, side and rear, finished in lawn and a paved patio area.
Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing, a convenient location, and views towards Knockagh.
It is on the market for offers over £309,950 with Colin Graham Residential.
The detached home with sun lounge is situated within The Cairn development, Upper Station Road, Greenisland. Photo: Colin Graham Residential
2. The Cairn
Entrance hall with Georgian-style, hardwood front door, tiled floor, feature height ceiling and stairwell to first floor. Access to under stairs store with gas fired central heating boiler. Photo: Colin Graham Residential
3. The Cairn
Lounge with box bay windows to front and side elevations and brick, inglenook recess with cast iron wood burning stove. Photo: Colin Graham Residential
4. The Cairn
Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, Quartz effect melamine work surface. Photo: Colin Graham Residential
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.