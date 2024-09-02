Immaculately presented four bedroom family home in County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:46 BST
Number 36, The Cairn is an immaculately presented detached home located on the Upper Station Road, Greenisland.

The recently constructed property comprises an entrance hall, a bay fronted lounge with a wood burning stove, kitchen through dining room, sun lounge, and utility room, with a furnished cloakroom, four well-proportioned bedrooms to include the principal en-suite, and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a private driveway finished in decorative stone, and gardens to the front, side and rear, finished in lawn and a paved patio area.

Other attributes include gas heating, PVC double glazing, a convenient location, and views towards Knockagh.

It is on the market for offers over £309,950 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The detached home with sun lounge is situated within The Cairn development, Upper Station Road, Greenisland.

Entrance hall with Georgian-style, hardwood front door, tiled floor, feature height ceiling and stairwell to first floor. Access to under stairs store with gas fired central heating boiler.

Entrance hall with Georgian-style, hardwood front door, tiled floor, feature height ceiling and stairwell to first floor. Access to under stairs store with gas fired central heating boiler.

Lounge with box bay windows to front and side elevations and brick, inglenook recess with cast iron wood burning stove.

Lounge with box bay windows to front and side elevations and brick, inglenook recess with cast iron wood burning stove.

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, Quartz effect melamine work surface.

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, Quartz effect melamine work surface.

Modern fitted kitchen with range of high and low level storage units with contrasting, Quartz effect melamine work surface. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

