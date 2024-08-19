Immaculately presented four bedroom family home in Greenisland, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 19th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 11:25 BST
Number 2D, Upper Station Road is an immaculately presented, detached family home in Greenisland.

The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, kitchen through dining room, orangery/sun porch, and utility room, with a deluxe family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in dressing room and a fully tiled en-suite shower room.

Externally, it enjoys a private driveway with double gates and finished in tarmac, large matching detached garage, and gardens front and rear, finished in lawn, brick pavior and timber decking.

Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.

This stunning home is on the market for offers over £425,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

For more information, click here.

The detached home occupies a fully landscaped site off the Upper Station Road, Greenisland.

The detached home occupies a fully landscaped site off the Upper Station Road, Greenisland. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Lounge with cast iron wood burning stove and timber surround.

Lounge with cast iron wood burning stove and timber surround. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and contrasting, solid quartz work surface.

Kitchen with range of high and low level storage units and contrasting, solid quartz work surface. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

Sun porch with tiled floor and PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden.

Sun porch with tiled floor and PVC double glazed French doors to rear garden. Photo: Colin Graham Residential

