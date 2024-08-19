The property comprises an entrance hall, furnished cloakroom, lounge, family room, kitchen through dining room, orangery/sun porch, and utility room, with a deluxe family bathroom and four well-proportioned bedrooms, to include the principal bedroom with walk-in dressing room and a fully tiled en-suite shower room.
Externally, it enjoys a private driveway with double gates and finished in tarmac, large matching detached garage, and gardens front and rear, finished in lawn, brick pavior and timber decking.
Other attributes include gas heating and PVC double glazing.
This stunning home is on the market for offers over £425,000 with Colin Graham Residential.
