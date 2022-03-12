Impressive country residence

This truly stunning and well constructed property extends to approximately 3180 square feet and provides a highly adaptable and spacious layout to meet the most demanding of family living requirements.

The modern built stores and stables with spacious hardstanding area have their own separate entrance making them ideal for many uses or equestrian purposes.

The location is perfect for those seeking a countryside retreat yet convenience for schools and commuting to Belfast and Lisburn plus easy access to Belfast International Airport.

The internal and external presentation is exceptional and we are confident this fabulous home will not disappoint even the most discerning of buyers, early viewing is highly recommended.

Spacious and highly adaptable family accommodation extending to approximately 3180 square feet offering an optional four, five or six bedroom layout.

Reception hall with oak staircase to gallery landing and polished porcelain tiled floor.

Lounge with contemporary marble fireplace and polished granite hearth and separate dining room.

Impressive and luxury oak fitted kitchen with dining area and large island unit.

Family room with feature glazed walls overlooking gardens, full height stone fireplace with multi fuel stove and vaulted ceiling.

Utility room with range of built in units and adjoining cloakroom with low flush suite

Master bedroom with walk in dressing room and luxury shower room en suite

Guest bedroom with luxury shower room en suite / separate study on ground floor

Luxury tiled bathroom with free standing rolltop bath and large shower cubicle