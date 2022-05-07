Impressive country retreat

Saturday, 7th May 2022, 7:00 am

This home is exceptionally well presented, with spacious accommodation extending to approximately 2405 square feet,

There is a spacious entrance hall with birchwood solid wood floor.

Lounge with large windows overlooking gardens and panoramic views/mahogany and cast iron fireplace.

Separate family room with limestone effect and cast iron fireplace and birchwood solid wood floor.

Spacious and luxury fitted kitchen with island unit and open plan dining area/utility room.

Four spacious bedrooms to include master bedroom suite and guest bedroom.

Master bedroom suite with recently refitted luxury shower room en suite and dressing room with range of built in units with oak doors.

Spacious guest bedroom with shower room en suite.

Beautifully refitted luxury bathroom with adamsez double-ended freestanding bathtub and large shower enclosure with feature italian wall tiling and spalding thermostatic shower.

Spacious and mature gardens laid in lawns with mature trees and shrubs/tarmac driveway and parking areas.

Large detached double garage with remote control roller shutter door.

Basement storage with light.

Calor gas fired central heating system with Worcester combi boiler installed in December 2020.

PVC double glazed windows/PVC fascias and soffits.

Oak internal doors and alarm system installed.

A well appointed and beautifully presented county home situated only a short drive to Dromore and the A1 dual carriageway, making it the perfect country retreat with convenience for commuting to work and schools. Viewing is essential to appreciate the well proportioned family accommodation plus the rural aspects and panoramic views.