Impressive detached home

This home is ideal for families who wish to enjoy countryside living while also having easy access to local amenities such as shops and primary schools.

The property has four bedrooms - two with en-suite, three reception rooms, kitchen, utility and two bathrooms. Externally, features include a sweeping tarmac driveway with lawn bound by shrubbery and fencing with patio area. Other attributes include oil fired central heating, and uPVC double glazing. Viewing is by appointment only.

Internal accommodation: Ground floor - entrance hall: 33’ x 13’10” with feature floor to ceiling window, French doors to patio area, tiled floor; kitchen 14’10” x 14’8” range of eye and low level grey shaker style units with granite worktop, 1½ bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap, central island with granite worktop and seating area, integrated wine cooler, integrated dishwasher, fridge and Cookmaster range cooker, and French doors to patio, tiled floor; Utility 10’5” x 6’6” range of eye and low level grey shaker style units with granite worktop, stainless steel sink, integrated washing machine and tumble dryer, tile floor; W/C 7’5” x 2’10” low flush w/c, vanity wash hand basin, tile floor; living room 19’ x 12’4’ open fire with cast iron inset, marble surround and marble hearth, solid walnut floor; sitting room 19’ x 11’3’ double doors to sunroom, with carpet; sun room 11’11” x 10’4” double doors to sitting room, with carpet. First Floor - hall & gallery landing 27’ x 13’10” with carpet; master bedroom 14’10” x 14’8” Juliet Balcony, walk through wardrobe, with carpet, en-suite 9’9” x 5’2” with three piece suite, vinyl floor; bedroom 11’4” x 11’1” with carpet, en-suite 8’9” x 5’7” with three piece suite, vinyl floor; bedroom 12’4” x 10’ with carpet; bedroom 14’4” x 8’6” with carpet; bathroom 7’9” x 4’9” with four piece suite, tiled floor.