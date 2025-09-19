Impressive five bedroom country residence has a wealth of unique features

The five bedroom property at 50 Limehill Road, Lisburn is on the market with Henry Graham priced at offers around £840,000.

The distinctive appearance and design by Northern Ireland`s renowned architect Des Ewing, ensures this fabulous property offers many unique features and a well thought out and flexible layout to suit many expanding family requirements.

The exclusive setting offers spacious and mature gardens with surrounding rural aspects capturing the many attributes this superb site has to offer including breath-taking panoramic views over Lagan Valley towards Cavehill and Belfast to the front and Slieve Croob to the rear.

FEATURES

Beautifully Presented Family Accommodation Extending To Approximately 4047 Square Feet • Reception Dining Hall With Feature Staircase And Gallery Landing With Glazed Balustrade • Family Room With Multi Fuel Stove And Large Corner Windows Overlooking Gardens And Views • Spacious And Luxury Fitted Kitchen/Dining Area With Open Plan To Sun Room / Utility Room • First Floor Lounge With Balcony And Panoramic Views • Optional Four Or Five Bedroom Layout (Master En Suite Plus Shared Ensuite To Bedrooms 2 and 3) • Double Garage With Fixed Staircase To Converted Loft For Games Room Or Home Office • Well Stocked And Mature Gardens Extending To Approximately 0.6 Acre • Gated Entrance To Tarmac Driveway And Parking Areas • Timber Built Summer House/Out Office And Adjoining Store

1 . Take a look inside this beautiful country residence by architect Des Ewing This family home is on the market priced at offers around £840,000 Photo: Henry Graham

