The contemporary property benefits from spacious accommodation throughout with modern finishes to include a recently installed kitchen and bathroom.

It can be found on an extensive plot that includes a triple garage to the rear, laid in lawn, mature shrubs and historic trees of character.

The house boasts 2300 square feet of well-appointed accommodation, currently comprising of five generous bedrooms and three reception rooms. Outline planning permission has been granted for further extension to the dining area.

This stunning home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with Rainey & Gregg.

