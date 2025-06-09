Impressive five bedroom detached home with triple garage in Broughshane

By Helena McManus
Published 9th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Number 28, Clonetrace Road is an impressive detached home located on the doorstep of Broughshane.

The contemporary property benefits from spacious accommodation throughout with modern finishes to include a recently installed kitchen and bathroom.

It can be found on an extensive plot that includes a triple garage to the rear, laid in lawn, mature shrubs and historic trees of character.

The house boasts 2300 square feet of well-appointed accommodation, currently comprising of five generous bedrooms and three reception rooms. Outline planning permission has been granted for further extension to the dining area.

This stunning home is on the market for offers around £495,000 with Rainey & Gregg.

For more information, click here.

1. Clonetrace Road

The contemporary detached property benefits from spacious accommodation throughout with modern finishes to include a recently installed kitchen and bathroom. Photo: Rainey & Gregg

Entrance porch.

2. Clonetrace Road

Entrance porch. Photo: Rainey & Gregg

Bright and spacious hallway.

3. Clonetrace Road

Bright and spacious hallway. Photo: Rainey & Gregg

Lounge featuring multi fuel stove unit with slate hearth.

4. Clonetrace Road

Lounge featuring multi fuel stove unit with slate hearth. Photo: Rainey & Gregg

