Occupying a mature, private site, the detached property offers adaptable accommodation and currently comprises an entrance hall, lounge through dining room, and family room open through to the kitchen with an informal dining area. There is also a rear hall, utility room, furnished cloakroom, five well-proportioned bedrooms, and a deluxe family bathroom.

Externally, the property enjoys a generous sized private driveway, integral garage, and landscaped gardens finished in lawn, with patio areas and a wide array of plants, trees and shrubbery.

Other benefits include oil heating, double glazing and a first floor balcony area, enjoying elevated rural views towards and beyond Ballyclare.

It is on the market for offers over £350,000 with Colin Graham Residential.

