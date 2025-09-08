Built in 2009 to a superb standard, the property offers over 2,500 sq ft of well-planned living space including a ground floor main bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a utility room.
Unique features include a purpose-built bar inside the home and a second bar on the first floor of the garage.
Externally there is a gated driveway, generous parking, landscaped gardens and beautiful rural views.
It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Homes Independent.
For more information, click here.
1. Mullaghnamoyagh Road
The property is set on approximately 0.70 acres in the peaceful countryside off the Mullaghnamoyagh Road. Photo: Homes Independent
2. Mullaghnamoyagh Road
Entrance hall with hardwood front door with glazed pane and glazed surround. Solid oak balustrade staircase to first floor. Tiled flooring. Photo: Homes Independent
3. Mullaghnamoyagh Road
Living room with wall-mounted gas fire with railway sleeper style mantle. Vaulted ceiling. Floor to ceiling windows. Spot lighting to ceiling. Tiled flooring. Photo: Homes Independent
4. Mullaghnamoyagh Road
Kitchen with a range of eye and low-level solid oak fitted units, stainless-steel sink unit with stainless-steel mixer tap. Photo: Homes Independent