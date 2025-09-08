Impressive five bedroom family home with detached garage and two home bars

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:49 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:57 BST
Number 29, Mullaghnamoyagh Road is an exceptional five bedroom family home with a large detached garage, set on approximately 0.70 acres in the peaceful countryside near Clady and Portglenone.

Built in 2009 to a superb standard, the property offers over 2,500 sq ft of well-planned living space including a ground floor main bedroom with en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, an impressive open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, and a utility room.

Unique features include a purpose-built bar inside the home and a second bar on the first floor of the garage.

Externally there is a gated driveway, generous parking, landscaped gardens and beautiful rural views.

It is on the market for offers over £495,000 with Homes Independent.

For more information, click here.

The property is set on approximately 0.70 acres in the peaceful countryside off the Mullaghnamoyagh Road.

Mullaghnamoyagh Road

Entrance hall with hardwood front door with glazed pane and glazed surround. Solid oak balustrade staircase to first floor. Tiled flooring.

Mullaghnamoyagh Road

Living room with wall-mounted gas fire with railway sleeper style mantle. Vaulted ceiling. Floor to ceiling windows. Spot lighting to ceiling. Tiled flooring.

Mullaghnamoyagh Road

Kitchen with a range of eye and low-level solid oak fitted units, stainless-steel sink unit with stainless-steel mixer tap.

Mullaghnamoyagh Road

