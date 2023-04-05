This very impressive detached family home of Georgian style and proportions, enjoying a prime position within this much admired development of exclusive homes at Glebe Gardens in Moira is on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers around £439,950.

Located on the edge of Moira’s bustling village with excellent commuter routes to neighbouring towns and cities the property has an elegant feel throughout, having practical proportions which will immediately appeal in a modern market.

A stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen with dining and area and double doors to the sun room with wood burning stove creates the perfect live-in feel to the rear of the home.

Occupying three floors this property offers very flexible living accommodation with three reception rooms and up to six bedrooms.

Features

Bright entrance hall with a beautiful herringbone floor, stairs to first floor, refitted front door with feature fanlight and under stairs storage

Cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin

Beautiful Drawing room with feature fireplace, triple aspect windows and decorative cornicing and double doors to the kitchen

Dining room with fireplace and solid wood flooring

Bespoke Robinsons fitted kitchen with extensive range of in frame cabinetry, stunning island with seating, range of built in appliances, Quooker hot water tap and Silestone Work surfaces

Sunroom with wood burning stove and French doors to the rear garden

Separate utility room with matching fitted cabinetry

Four bedrooms to the first floor, two with en suite shower rooms

Family bathroom with separate shower

Master Bedroom on the second floor with seating area and stunning views to the front

Dressing room or Bedroom six

Bathroom with separate shower

PVC double glazed windows throughout

Oil fired central heating with 3 zone Hive system

High speed fibre broadband

Front garden in lawn and mature planting

Brick paved driveway with parking for several cars leading to the Garage

Rear garden in lawn with raised patio area and external electric point

1 . Take a look inside this gorgeous home This stylish Moira property is on the market now Photo: Stewart Estate Agents

