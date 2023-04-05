Impressive Georgian style family home in the heart of Moira
This very impressive detached family home of Georgian style and proportions, enjoying a prime position within this much admired development of exclusive homes at Glebe Gardens in Moira is on the market with Stewart Estate Agents priced at offers around £439,950.
Located on the edge of Moira’s bustling village with excellent commuter routes to neighbouring towns and cities the property has an elegant feel throughout, having practical proportions which will immediately appeal in a modern market.
A stunning, bespoke fitted kitchen with dining and area and double doors to the sun room with wood burning stove creates the perfect live-in feel to the rear of the home.
Occupying three floors this property offers very flexible living accommodation with three reception rooms and up to six bedrooms.
Features
Bright entrance hall with a beautiful herringbone floor, stairs to first floor, refitted front door with feature fanlight and under stairs storage
Cloakroom with WC and wash hand basin
Beautiful Drawing room with feature fireplace, triple aspect windows and decorative cornicing and double doors to the kitchen
Dining room with fireplace and solid wood flooring
Bespoke Robinsons fitted kitchen with extensive range of in frame cabinetry, stunning island with seating, range of built in appliances, Quooker hot water tap and Silestone Work surfaces
Sunroom with wood burning stove and French doors to the rear garden
Separate utility room with matching fitted cabinetry
Four bedrooms to the first floor, two with en suite shower rooms
Family bathroom with separate shower
Master Bedroom on the second floor with seating area and stunning views to the front
Dressing room or Bedroom six
Bathroom with separate shower
PVC double glazed windows throughout
Oil fired central heating with 3 zone Hive system
High speed fibre broadband
Front garden in lawn and mature planting
Brick paved driveway with parking for several cars leading to the Garage
Rear garden in lawn with raised patio area and external electric point