Impressive period property

Features of this outstanding property include three-plus receptions, conservatory, modern fitted kitchen, four well proportioned first floor bedrooms, detached double garage, detached snooker room with open arch leading to bar, generous gardens - to front, side and rear, and secondary access to adjoining paddock with stable block.

Internal accommodation includes: entrance porch leading to entrance hall; furnished cloakroom; lounge (5.01m x 4.05m) (plus bay) with dual aspect windows, bow bay window to front, open fire in marble fireplace with granite inset, matching hearth and carved mahogany surround; family room (4.02m x 3.03m) (plus bay) open fire in decorative brick fireplace with tiled hearth, bow bay window to front elevation, solid timber flooring; dining room (3.95m x 3.65m) brick inglenook recess with cast iron multi fuel burning stove on quarry tile hearth, solid timber flooring, open arch to kitchen and separate open arch leading to: conservatory (4.16m x 3.58m) (widest points) solid timber flooring; kitchen (3.74m x 3.61m) modern fitted high gloss kitchen with features including integrated Neff touch screen ceramic induction hob, integrated Bosch oven, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, door to driveway and rear garden. First floor: bedroom (5.02m x 4.04m) (plus bay) with dual aspect windows, bow bay window to front, elevated rural views, fitted wardrobes; bedroom (4.02m x 3.09m) (plus bay) bow bay window to front, elevated rural views, fitted wardrobes and storage; bedroom (3.65m x 2.55m) open fire in tiled fireplace, wash hand basin; bedroom (3.02m x 2.65m); family bathroom.