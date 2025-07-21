Impressive six bedroom detached home in Magherafelt

By Helena McManus
Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:55 BST
Number 3, Mullaghboy Park is an impressive six-bedroom detached home situated in a highly sought-after area of Magherafelt.

Finished to a high standard throughout, at the heart of the property is a spacious and modern kitchen/diner, featuring high quality finishes, along with a utility room and WC.

The living spaces are equally impressive, with a large family room complete with a stove and a separate lounge area.

On the first floor is a large master bedroom with an en-suite and three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite. There is also a modern family bathroom on this floor.

The second floor features two further well-proportioned bedrooms and a separate shower room.

To the rear and side of the property, the garden combines landscaped artificial grass and paved areas.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £499,950 with Burns & Co.

For more information, click here.

The property boasts a tarmac driveway providing private off-road parking, along with a separate garage for additional storage or vehicle space.

1. Mullaghboy Park

Entrance hall.

2. Mullaghboy Park

Living room with bay window.

3. Mullaghboy Park

Lounge with feature fireplace.

4. Mullaghboy Park

