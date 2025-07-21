Finished to a high standard throughout, at the heart of the property is a spacious and modern kitchen/diner, featuring high quality finishes, along with a utility room and WC.

The living spaces are equally impressive, with a large family room complete with a stove and a separate lounge area.

On the first floor is a large master bedroom with an en-suite and three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite. There is also a modern family bathroom on this floor.

The second floor features two further well-proportioned bedrooms and a separate shower room.

To the rear and side of the property, the garden combines landscaped artificial grass and paved areas.

This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £499,950 with Burns & Co.

For more information, click here.

1 . Mullaghboy Park The property boasts a tarmac driveway providing private off-road parking, along with a separate garage for additional storage or vehicle space. Photo: Burns & Co

2 . Mullaghboy Park Entrance hall. Photo: Burns & Co

3 . Mullaghboy Park Living room with bay window. Photo: Burns & Co