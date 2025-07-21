Finished to a high standard throughout, at the heart of the property is a spacious and modern kitchen/diner, featuring high quality finishes, along with a utility room and WC.
The living spaces are equally impressive, with a large family room complete with a stove and a separate lounge area.
On the first floor is a large master bedroom with an en-suite and three further bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite. There is also a modern family bathroom on this floor.
The second floor features two further well-proportioned bedrooms and a separate shower room.
To the rear and side of the property, the garden combines landscaped artificial grass and paved areas.
This beautiful home is on the market for offers over £499,950 with Burns & Co.