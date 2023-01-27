McAfee Properties, Ballycastle, are delighted to offer this beautiful country-side chalet bungalow on the Leeke Road area of Bushmills/Portrush, just a few minutes outside Portrush town centre.

The property at 26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN, also boasts close proximity to Royal Portrush Golf Course, Whiterocks Beach, The Giant's Causeway and many more famous attractions. This property has excellent potential as a full-time residency or second home, with partial sea views and approximately 2.09 acres of land.

26 Leeke Road comprises of two reception rooms and four bedrooms, divided over two floors. The property also benefits from Oil-Fired Central Heating throughout, uPVC double glazing and a private tarmac drive-way and garden. Alongside the acres of land, the grounds also hold a double garage, wooden shed, greenhouse and pond. Early viewings are advised to avoid disappointment.

GROUND FLOOR

Entrance Hall 20' 1" x 7' 10" (6.12m x 2.38m) Spacious entrance hall leading on from front porch to kitchen at rear of property. Reclaimed Canadian maple flooring throughout with uPVC windows. Telephone and power points.

Kitchen 16' 3" x 16' 3" (4.95m x 4.95m) Spacious, family-sized kitchen with high and low level oak storage. Tiled flooring throughout and well-positioned kitchen island with powerpoints. Integrated dishwasher and fridge (island) and a Rayburn Stove. Large uPVC window allowing natural lighting.

Utility Room 12' 8" x 5' 10" (3.87m x 1.78m) Tiled flooring throughout.

Sunroom 12' 5" x 10' 5" (3.79m x 3.17m) Reclaimed Canadian Maple wooden flooring throughout, large uPVC windows.

Living Room 16' 4" x 14' 9" (4.98m x 4.50m) Spacious yet homely living area with multi-fuel burning stove. Wooden mantel shelf with tiled hearth. Reclaimed Canadian Maple flooring throughout and uPVC windows.

Bedroom 1 12' 10" x 12' 5" (3.90m x 3.78m) Carpeted throughout, uPVC windows.

En-Suite (2.60m x 0.98m) Tiled shower, low flushing toilet, pedestal wash hand basin.

Bathroom 8' 6" x 4' 10" (2.58m x 1.47m) Tiled flooring throughout, low flushing toilet and pedestal hand wash basin. Wooden trimmed bath and uPVC window.

Bedroom 2 12' 6" x 11' 2" (3.80m x 3.40m) Carpeted throughout, uPVC windows.

En-suite 2 (2.60m x 0.97m) Shower, low flushing toilet and pedestal wash band basin.

FIRST FLOOR

Bedroom 3 13' 9" x 12' 10" (4.19m x 3.90m) Carpeted throughout, uPVC windows.

En-Suite 3 7' 9" x 5' 10" (2.36m x 1.79m) Corner shower pod, low flushing toilet and pedestal wash hand basin.

Master Bedroom 16' 11" x 14' 11" (5.15m x 4.54m) Carpeted throughout, uPVC window. Walk-in wardrobe. Fully working fire place.

Master En-Suite 7' 9" x 7' 1" (2.37m x 2.15m) Corner shower pod, low flushing toilet and pedestal wash hand basin.

Large hot press located on first floor landing.

EXTERIOR

Double Garage 31' 4" x 18' 2" (9.54m x 5.53m) Spacious double garage with space for two cars - Utility room off garage (3.58m x 1.68m)

Agent: McAfee Properties Ballycastle Tel: 02820769404 https://www.mcafeeproperties.co.uk/

26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN.

Offers over £399,950.

1 . Property 26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Property 26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Property 26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Property 26 Leeke Road, Portrush, BT57 8UN Photo: s Photo Sales