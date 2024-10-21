22 Craigatempin Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8NQ:

The accommodation extends to almost 3000 sq. ft. including four bedrooms (three with ensuite facilities) and three-plus reception rooms which are all accessed from a super reception hall and first floor gallery landing/study area.

The property sits on grounds extending to approximately one acre with the option to purchase an additional two acres if desired.

Indeed, number 22 has been exceptionally well finished and maintained. Ready to move into and enjoy, spacious yet manageable proportions and super situation of the same.

Reception Hall

Feature partly glazed double Upvc entrance doors with a fan over, attractive tiled flooring, recessed ceiling spotlights and the feature sweeping open tread and solid oak staircase to the upper floor accommodation.

Family Room 5.05m x 4.37m (16'7 x 14'4)

With a feature inset and eye level multi fuel stove, granite hearth below, solid oak wooden flooring, telephone point, T.V. point, views over the garden to the front and double bevelled glass panel doors to the sunroom.

Sunroom 4.39m x 3.48m (14'5 x 11'5) (widest points)

With attractive tiled flooring, recessed ceiling spotlights and french doors to the super exterior patio area.

Lounge 5.05m x 5.36m (16'7 x 17'7)

With recessed ceiling spotlights, attractive wooden flooring and views over the gardens to the front.

Kitchen/Dinette 7.67m x 3.86m (25'2 x 12'8)

With an extensive range of fitted eye and low level units with light oak doors, granite worktops, inset bowl and a half stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and a flexible hand hose attachment, space and provision for a range type cooker in a large overmantle style surround with an integral extractor fan, provision and space for an American style fridge/freezer.

Wine rack over, larder units, integrated fridge/freezer, pull out vegetable baskets, glass display unit, pan drawers, window pelmet, floor level beam vacuum point, recessed ceiling spotlights; island/breakfast bar unit with, a granite worktop and storage cupboards below, attractive tiled flooring and french doors to the rear garden.

Rear Hall

With a tiled floor and a partly glazed Upvc door to the rear.

Utility Room 2.29m x 2.87m (7'6 x 9'5)

With a range of fitted eye and low level units, single bowl and drainer stainless steel sink, plumbed for an automatic washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, extractor fan, tiled floor and a door to the cloakroom.

Cloakroom

A spacious contemporary cloakroom with a feature vanity unit including glass shelves below, partly tiled walls, heated towel rail, wc, tiled floor and a fitted extractor fan.

First Floor Accommodation:

Gallery landing and study area with recessed ceiling spotlights and a walk in airing cupboard.

Master Bedroom 5.05m x 3.86m (16'7 x 12'8)

With the feature balconette and opening french doors overlooking the garden and surrounding countryside, wooden flooring, recessed ceiling spotlights and a super sized Jack & Jill ensuite with a wc, a pedestal wash hand basin, heated chrome towel rail, tiled floor, partly tiled walls, recessed ceiling spotlights, extractor fan and the tiled shower cubicle with a mains mixer shower.

Bedroom 2 5.05m x 3.12m (16'7 x 10'3)

With access to the Jack & Jill ensuite, recessed ceiling spotlights and attractive wooden flooring – currently used as a super walk in dressing room.

Bedroom 3 5.08m x 3.2m (16'8 x 10'6)

A super double aspect room with attractive wooden flooring, recessed ceiling spotlights and an ensuite including a wc, a pedestal wash hand basin, tiled floor, heated chrome towel rail, tiled walls, extractor fan and a tiled shower cubicle with a Mira Sport electric shower.

Bedroom 4 3.76m x 3.4m (12'4 x 11'2)

With views over the countryside to the side, recessed ceiling spotlights and fitted wooden flooring.

Bathroom & WC Combined 3.76m x 2.57m (12'4 x 8'5)

A luxurious family bathroom including a corner panel Jacuzzi bath with a mixer tap and a flexible hand shower attachment, WC, His & Hers wall mounted wash hand basins, tiled walls, tiled floor, heated towel tail, recessed ceiling spotlights and a large tiled shower cubicle with a mixer shower including a drench head over and flexible hand shower attachment.

EXTERIOR FEATURES:

Number 22 occupies a mature rural situation set on approximately an acre plot with mature boundaries. A wall and pillar entrance leads to a sweeping gravel driveway and generous parking provision.

This continues to the side with foundations in place for a double garage. A sunroom and private patio area have been strategically placed to enjoy those long summer evenings. Upvc oil tank. Outside lights.

22 Craigatempin Road, Ballymoney, BT53 8NQ - Offers around £374,950. Agents: McAfee Properties and Mortgages, Ballymoney.

