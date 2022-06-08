Jubilee boost for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones, which helps people with learning difficulties and autism find employment, is one of several charities across the UK to receive funding as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Funding has been given across community, arts, sports, and environmental initiatives that have galvanised their local community, whilst leaving a legacy in the name of the Jubilee

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping Stones has long held hopes of creating a horticultural centre for the people it supports to enjoy, and the funding, combined with a new building lease, is making that dream become a reality.

Paula Jennings, Stepping Stones CEO said, “This funding is fantastic. We’ve recently got the confirmation that Stepping Stones has the lease of Navigation House, so this funding then adds the opportunity to employ a member of staff to lead on the development of the horticultural project.

“This means the world and it comes at a good time. We’re starting a new project and this funding will allow us to continue the legacy as part of the Platinum Jubilee funding. This provides the start up for a fantastic opportunity for people with learning difficulties and autism in the Lisburn community.”

Stepping Stones had originally hoped that the charity would be able to host a Platinum Jubilee party at Navigation House. However, there are now plans to celebrate the Jubilee and another milestone anniversary later in the year.

“We’re soon to be celebrating our 25 years,” explained Paula. “The organisation has diversified over the years and this new project is going to take place in Navigation House, a new facility for Stepping Stones.”