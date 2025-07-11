Hunters Corner, 18a Glenavy Road, Lisburn is on the market with Dalzell Property priced at offers over £725,000.

Step into luxury with this stunning Glenavy Road family home, offering around 3,000 sq ft of beautifully designed space just minutes from Lisburn city centre.

This five double-bedroom home features a sleek open-plan kitchen and dining area, but the real showstoppers are the incredible outdoor heated swimming pool and a unique three-person infra-red sauna that brings the spa experience right to your doorstep.

Combined with smart tech, a detached garage, and a fully enclosed garden, this home is the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and wellness.

There are a plethora of features that come with this home that only enhance the living experience in this home including an outdoor heated swimming pool, large open plan kitchen/dining/living and a three person infra-red sauna.

There is a high specification finish throughout including Wi-Fi enabled remote heating controls, remote control blinds and colour changing LED strip lighting in multiple rooms

1 . Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

2 . Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

3 . Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property