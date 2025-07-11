Lisburn home features on HomesNI.com top ten hotlist for June

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:17 BST
As summer kicks into gear, HomesNI.com, Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing property portal, is excited to unveil its June Hotlist - featuring five standout properties making waves this month.

Hunters Corner, 18a Glenavy Road, Lisburn is on the market with Dalzell Property priced at offers over £725,000.

Step into luxury with this stunning Glenavy Road family home, offering around 3,000 sq ft of beautifully designed space just minutes from Lisburn city centre.

This five double-bedroom home features a sleek open-plan kitchen and dining area, but the real showstoppers are the incredible outdoor heated swimming pool and a unique three-person infra-red sauna that brings the spa experience right to your doorstep.

Combined with smart tech, a detached garage, and a fully enclosed garden, this home is the ultimate blend of comfort, style, and wellness.

There are a plethora of features that come with this home that only enhance the living experience in this home including an outdoor heated swimming pool, large open plan kitchen/dining/living and a three person infra-red sauna.

There is a high specification finish throughout including Wi-Fi enabled remote heating controls, remote control blinds and colour changing LED strip lighting in multiple rooms

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist

Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist

Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist

Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist

Check out this stunning modern Lisburn home

This gorgeous property was named on HomesNI.com June hotlist Photo: Dalzell Property

Related topics: Lisburn Northern Ireland
