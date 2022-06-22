Lisburn wins Best Kept Award

The results of this year’s annual competition were announced at an awards ceremony held in the Drawing Office of the Titanic Hotel Belfast.

The judges’ citation noted that “Lisburn centre was found to be clean and substantially litter free and gives the impression of a vibrant town.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were particularly inspired by the huge amount of pride that householders had in their homes, gardens and civic spaces remarking that “residential areas were all found to be impressive, and the parks and green spaces were very well maintained.”

David Maxwell, BBC Presenter of Gardner’s Corner with William Torrens Parks & Amenities Manager at Lisburn Castlereagh City Council, councillor Scott Carson Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Louise Moore, Head of Cultural & Community Services at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Dave Foster, Director of Regulatory & Natural Resources Policy at DAERA NI

Congratulating everyone in Lisburn on their award, Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, commented: “We are thrilled to see Lisburn beating off strong competition from Dundalk, Athlone and Belfast City Centre, to win the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category, especially since it is the first time the city has qualified for the competition.

“Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our, towns, villages and the country looking its best.