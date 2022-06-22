Lisburn wins Best Kept Award

The results of this year’s annual competition were announced at an awards ceremony held in the Drawing Office of the Titanic Hotel Belfast.
The judges’ citation noted that “Lisburn centre was found to be clean and substantially litter free and gives the impression of a vibrant town.”
They were particularly inspired by the huge amount of pride that householders had in their homes, gardens and civic spaces remarking that “residential areas were all found to be impressive, and the parks and green spaces were very well maintained.”
Congratulating everyone in Lisburn on their award, Doreen Muskett, President of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, commented: “We are thrilled to see Lisburn beating off strong competition from Dundalk, Athlone and Belfast City Centre, to win the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category, especially since it is the first time the city has qualified for the competition.
“Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our, towns, villages and the country looking its best.
“The awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep Lisburn beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable.”