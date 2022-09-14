Lodge with superb sea views

The property boasts stunning sea views overlooking Belfast Lough, Copeland Islands and the County Down coastline.

The Lodge backs on to the 12th green of Whitehead Golf Club.

Currently used as a thriving AirBnB business, the property is suitable for a variety of owners, from someone seeking a main residence with peace and quiet to those searching for a second home.

Finished to a high standard throughout, the accommodation comprises a ground floor bedroom, newly upgraded kitchen, luxury shower room and generous store room/utility area. There is potential for additional accommodation/bedroom by conversion of the store room.

The first floor is a loft style open plan living/dining area with sea views.

The upstairs is fully wired and plumbed to allow for the kitchen to be moved to this floor.

Furnishings and all appliances are included in the sale. Double glazed throughout, the property also has oil fired central heating and a new condensing boiler.

There is no ongoing chain.

Internal accommodation includes: entrance hall with high quality vinyl wood effect floor, Ash staircase to first floor; shower room 8’8” x 6’9” (2.64m x 2.06m); kitchen 7’0” x 6’5” (2.13m x 1.95m) with high quality vinyl wood effect floor, grey and white high and low level units with soft close doors, contrasting work surface, stainless steel unit and drainer, four ring ceramic hob and fan oven, under counter integrated fridge, extractor fan; store room 15’6” x 14’0” (4.72m x 4.26m) with washing machine, tumble drier, freezer, up and over electric door; bedroom 17’ 6” x 8’ 9” (5.33m x 2.66m). First Floor 18’9”x 25’0” (5.71m x 7.61m) with laminate wood floor, roof space access via slingsby.

Exterior features include: a site of approx 1/3 acre with sweeping lawns to front and rear with mature trees, gravelled entertaining space and gravel drive; stunning sea views.

£295,000

Agents - Doherty Yea tel: 028 93355111

The property features a newly upgraded Kitchen

Generous site with lawn

This stunning detached property is situated on a generous site a short distance from Whitehead on the Blackhead Coastal Path

The spacious first floor features a laminate wood floor and roof space assess via slingsby.

The spacious bedroom