If you’re looking for more space for your growing family, this lovely house in Belfast could be the perfect fit.

Downstairs, this semi-detached house on Oldpark Road, north Belfast, boasts three spacious reception rooms plus a sun room adjoining the kitchen.

Upstairs is a huge main bedroom and two more good-sized double bedrooms.

And outside there are generous gardens to the front and rear.

It’s listed for sale on Zoopla with Express Estate Agency and has a £200,000 asking price.

