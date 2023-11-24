First time buyers looking for a lovely property will certainly be impressed with 99 Toberhewny Lodge, set in a prime site within a highly regarded development in Lurgan.

The attractive three-bedroomed red brick semi-detached home is ready to move into and even has solar panels included in the purchase to help the new owner save on electricity bills.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents in Portadown (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers around £160,000.

A spacious living room with multi fuel stove and feature beam mantle has double doors leading to the kitchen dining area, making the layout of this home very sociable when entertaining friends and family.

The tasteful kitchen units provide an abundance of storage and are complimented by a coordinating larder-style cupboard. The proportions of the kitchen leave plenty of room for a dining table and also a sofa if desired.

French doors lead from the kitchen to the garden which benefits from countryside views. A useful WC completes the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs you will find a modern family bathroom with P-shaped bath and shower over. There are three bedrooms, with the master complete with an en suite.

1 . Useful outdoor space The prperty has off street parking to front, laid in decorative pink stones. There is an electric car charging port. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

2 . Welcoming space The bright entrance hall has an attractive part glazed door with side panel and tiled flooring. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

3 . Useful storage The hallway features useful storage drawers under the stairs. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

4 . Attractive decor The lovely living room measures 5.16m x 3.61m (16' 11" x 11' 10") and features a multi fuel stove with tiled hearth and chamber. A beam style mantle adds to this attractive room. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents