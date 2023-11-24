Lurgan property: beautiful first time buyers' home complete with solar panels, EV home charger and larder-style kitchen cupboard
The attractive three-bedroomed red brick semi-detached home is ready to move into and even has solar panels included in the purchase to help the new owner save on electricity bills.
It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents in Portadown (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers around £160,000.
A spacious living room with multi fuel stove and feature beam mantle has double doors leading to the kitchen dining area, making the layout of this home very sociable when entertaining friends and family.
The tasteful kitchen units provide an abundance of storage and are complimented by a coordinating larder-style cupboard. The proportions of the kitchen leave plenty of room for a dining table and also a sofa if desired.
French doors lead from the kitchen to the garden which benefits from countryside views. A useful WC completes the ground floor accommodation.
Upstairs you will find a modern family bathroom with P-shaped bath and shower over. There are three bedrooms, with the master complete with an en suite.