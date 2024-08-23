This beautifully presented four-bedroom family home, in the popular Belvedere Manor development, has quite a few fabulous features that really set it apart.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (028 3833 1111) with offers around £245,000.

Not only is this lovely detached property beautifully decorated and finished to a superb standard internally, it is equally as attractive when you step outside, with a well designed garden offering excellent areas for both entertaining and play.

You can relax in the bespoke, raised entertaining area complete with stone fireplace, or cook up a storm on the barbecue on the attractive paved patio.

For those working from home there is a modern garden room which has wonderful natural lighting with floor to ceiling windows and French doors. This has been beautifully finished and is ideal for a home office or fabulous entertainment room.

The property’s downstairs space comprises of a spacious lounge, snug, a bright kitchen / diner / living area with array of integrated appliances, utility room and downstairs WC.

The first floor consists of four generous sized bedrooms, master with en-suite and fully tiled family bathroom with suite.

1 . Ideal family home 363 Belvedere Manor, Lurgan is a striking red brick detached family home. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

2 . Welcoming space The entrance has a composite door with a glazed panel leading to hall and laminate flooring. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

3 . Attractive decor The living room (10' 8" x 15' 0") has a feature fireplace with ornate inset gas fire and tled hearth. Recessed lighting and laminate flooring complete the look. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents