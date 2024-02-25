This lovely property is situated in a sought-after development, and is ideally located within walking distance of schools, shops and Lurgan town centre.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers around £169,500. It is a chain-free sale.

Throughout the home are fantastic finishing touches which really set it apart and add to the overall appeal.

This immaculate semi detached home offers a bright dual aspect living room, stunning open plan kitchen dining with integrated appliances, utility room / pantry and a WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three well-proportioned bedrooms with the master bedroom having an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

The fully enclosed garden has a paved patio area for entertaining, and a tarmac driveway to the side provides excellent off street parking.

1 . Delightful property 15 Atherton Square, Lurgan is a beautiful three-bedroom red brick semi-detached home. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

2 . Welcoming space The entrance hall has a composite entrance door with fan light above and tiled flooring. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents

3 . Room to relax The lovely dual aspect reception room with feature bay window. There is a TV point for a wall mounted TV and tiled flooring and recessed lighting. Photo: Joyce Clarke estate agents