Lurgan property: Spacious semi-detached is beautifully decorated in stylish modern shades and is just ready to move in to

If you are on the lookout for a spacious semi-detached home which has been stylishly decorated and just ready to move in to, 15 Atherton Square in Lurgan might well tick all the boxes.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT

This lovely property is situated in a sought-after development, and is ideally located within walking distance of schools, shops and Lurgan town centre.

It is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111) with offers around £169,500. It is a chain-free sale.

Throughout the home are fantastic finishing touches which really set it apart and add to the overall appeal.

This immaculate semi detached home offers a bright dual aspect living room, stunning open plan kitchen dining with integrated appliances, utility room / pantry and a WC on the ground floor.

Upstairs there are three well-proportioned bedrooms with the master bedroom having an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

The fully enclosed garden has a paved patio area for entertaining, and a tarmac driveway to the side provides excellent off street parking.

15 Atherton Square, Lurgan is a beautiful three-bedroom red brick semi-detached home.

The entrance hall has a composite entrance door with fan light above and tiled flooring.

The lovely dual aspect reception room with feature bay window. There is a TV point for a wall mounted TV and tiled flooring and recessed lighting.

The bright dual aspect living room is a lovely area to relax in with family and friends.

