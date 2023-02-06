Prepare to be blown away by 93 Hill Street, Lurgan, a stylish terrace home full of beautiful period style features matched with edgy modern decor.

On sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 028 3833 1111), with offers over £137,500, this enchanting three-bedroom property has an array of original features.

From the moment you step inside you cannot fail to be enthralled by the beautiful period style features such as high ceilings, ceiling rose and cornicing, and wall panelling.

Relax by the stove in the front aspect living room which is open plan to the dining area making it ideal for entertaining. The modern kitchen has subtle contrasting gloss units with integrated appliances, and is open to a relaxed dining area. A separate snug is a cosy addition situated in the heart of the home.

There are three double bedrooms. The master occupies the full width of the property giving a wonderful sense of space, and has a beautiful marble and cast iron fireplace giving an authentic period feel to the room.

A modern family bathroom completes the first floor with P shaped bath and power shower over.

To the rear of the property is a fully enclosed low maintenance garden with artificial grass.

