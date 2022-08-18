Lurgan property: superbly finished home on large corner site in sought after development

It is the first property to come up for sale in the highly sought after development nestled on the edge of Lurgan, within walking distance to schools, shops and a variety of local amenities.

This lovely home is currently on sale through Joyce Clarke estate agents (tel: 3833 1111) with offers around £285,000.

It enjoys a prime position on a large corner plot and offers spacious accommodation for family life.

This fabulous home has been superbly finished throughout with a bespoke design featuring a large kitchen, dining, living area ideal for entertaining and modern family life.

The kitchen is a show-stopper, with its comprehensive range of contemporary units complimented by a granite counter top and breakfast bar.

It has an array of integrated appliances including a Belling range style oven and seven-ring gas hob, American style fridge freezer and dishwasher as well as an eye-catching Belfast sink.

The kitchen is open to the dining area, leading to a spacious and bright living room with suspended multi fuel stove.

There is a further dual aspect reception room with a feature stove to the front of this home.

A practical utility room and downstairs WC complete the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs the fabulous family bathroom comprises of a beautiful free standing bath, shower enclosure, dual flush WC and sink with vanity storage and wall mounted LED touch operated mirror.

Each of the four double bedrooms are well proportioned with the master benefitting from an en suite including a walk-in shower cubicle.

Outside this lovely home is a generous fully enclosed rear garden laid in lawn and a paved patio which is perfect for entertaining.

There are dual access gates tothe front of the property and a tarmac driveway.

The property is an energy efficient ‘B’ rating and has mains gas heating.

1. This lovely home has been tastefully decorated throughout. Photo Sales

2. The lounge has a multi fuel stove with stone detail and slate hearth. Photo Sales