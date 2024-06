Situated on approximately half an acre, this stunning property has four reception rooms and a bespoke fitted kitchen.

To the exterior is an integral garage and superb gardens, with two decked seating/viewing areas attached to the house.

Other benefits include oil fired central heating and double glazing throughout, with stunning countryside views to the front and rear.

The property is on the market with Reeds Rains.

Ballybracken Road Exterior of the five bedroom detached property.

Ballybracken Road Entrance hall with parquet solid wooden flooring and underfloor heating.

Ballybracken Road Formal lounge with open plan access from the hallway and complete with solid parquet floor and underfloor heating. Feature cast iron open fire with granite hearth.

Ballybracken Road Family room with dual window aspect to the rear offering countryside views.