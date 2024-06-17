At the centre of the detached property is a luxurious open plan kitchen/dining area with an impressive range of Miele appliances and a Jotul exposed log burner.
Attached to this is the fabulous orangery extension, ideal for entertaining.
With four bedrooms and a luxury bathroom, the property benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing throughout.
It has a private rear garden and a side patio area, perfect for relaxing to the sound of the river running by.
This fabulous home is on the market with Independent Homes.
For more information, click here.
1 / 3