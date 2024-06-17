Luxurious four bedroom family home in Gleno, County Antrim

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:07 BST
Number 7, Riverside in Gleno is a four bedroom family home with an amazingly colourful interior.

At the centre of the detached property is a luxurious open plan kitchen/dining area with an impressive range of Miele appliances and a Jotul exposed log burner.

Attached to this is the fabulous orangery extension, ideal for entertaining.

With four bedrooms and a luxury bathroom, the property benefits from oil fired central heating and double glazing throughout.

It has a private rear garden and a side patio area, perfect for relaxing to the sound of the river running by.

This fabulous home is on the market with Independent Homes.

For more information, click here.

Exterior of the four bedroom detached property.

1. Riverside

Exterior of the four bedroom detached property. Photo: Independent Homes

Kitchen with large centre island and an impressive range of Miele appliances.

2. Riverside

Kitchen with large centre island and an impressive range of Miele appliances. Photo: Independent Homes

The kitchen area has the addition of this beautiful orangery.

3. Riverside

The kitchen area has the addition of this beautiful orangery. Photo: Independent Homes

Living area with feature fireplace.

4. Riverside

Living area with feature fireplace. Photo: Independent Homes

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page