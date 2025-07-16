The interior comprises four spacious bedrooms (one with en-suite/dressing room), a large reception room, a modern kitchen/dining/living area, utility room, downstairs WC, and a luxurious solid marble family bathroom with high quality sanitary ware.
Ideally located in an established residential area at the heart of Mid Ulster, this wonderful home is on the market for offers over £239,950 with Paul Birt estate agents.
The house enjoys a highly desirable south/west-facing aspect, capturing sunlight all day. Photo: Paul Birt
Entrance hallway with herringbone pattern oak parquet flooring, feature stair runner carpet, period style cast iron radiator, ornate cornicing and centre rose. Photo: Paul Birt
Spacious living room with feature cast iron fireplace, herringbone pattern oak parquet flooring by Trunk Floor, ornate cornicing and centre rose, TV point, storage cupboard. Photo: Paul Birt
Fabulous fitted kitchen with a range of hand painted high and low level kitchen units complemented by quartz worktop and up-stand, feature shelving with quality ironmongery, inset sink and a half bowl with built in drainer, stainless steel mixer pull and spray tap, stainless steel extractor hood, integrated dishwasher, metro wall tiles, wood effect tiled floor, ornate cornicing and centre rose, dining and living area, TV point, home office space, and space-saving sliding door to entrance hallway. Photo: Paul Birt
