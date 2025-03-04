Luxurious six bedroom property in Cookstown with its own cinema and games room

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 09:13 BST
Number 49, Fairhill Road is a stunning six bedroom home set on a private and mature site in a prime location in Cookstown.

The exceptional property also features three reception rooms and a large kitchen/living/dining area.

A detached triple garage complex has a cinema and games room with a separate shower room, integrated luxurious bar and WC.

To the exterior is an impressive covered courtyard area with granite flags, a large range of raised sandstone planters, and an asphalt driveway with electric gates and lanterns.

This amazing property is on the market for offers over £700,000 with Allens estate agents.

For more information, click here.

1. Fairhill Road

The substantial detached residence is set on a private and mature site. Photo: Allens

2. Fairhill Road

Spacious hallway with solid oak curved staircase. Photo: Allens

3. Fairhill Road

Living room. Photo: Allens

4. Fairhill Road

Sitting room with bay window. Photo: Allens

