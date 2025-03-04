The exceptional property also features three reception rooms and a large kitchen/living/dining area.
A detached triple garage complex has a cinema and games room with a separate shower room, integrated luxurious bar and WC.
To the exterior is an impressive covered courtyard area with granite flags, a large range of raised sandstone planters, and an asphalt driveway with electric gates and lanterns.
This amazing property is on the market for offers over £700,000 with Allens estate agents.
For more information, click here.
