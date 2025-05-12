It features a spacious open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with an excellent range of high gloss units and two well proportioned bedrooms to include the master with built in robes and en-suite shower room.

There is also a contemporary family shower room with walk in "rainforest" shower and a generous balcony.

The apartment benefits from double glazing and gas fired central heating installed as well as an intercom lock release system.

It is on the market for £244,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

1 . Maritime Drive The luxuriously appointed first floor apartment enjoys stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina and Belfast Lough. Photo: Hunter Campbell

2 . Maritime Drive The apartment is in a prestigious and convenient location within a minutes walk of major shopping facilities. Photo: Hunter Campbell

3 . Maritime Drive Lounge with feature wall mouldings. Photo: Hunter Campbell