Luxurious two bedroom apartment overlooking Carrickfergus Marina

By Helena McManus
Published 12th May 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 10:57 BST
Number 119, Maritime Drive is a luxuriously appointed first floor apartment enjoying stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina.

It features a spacious open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room with an excellent range of high gloss units and two well proportioned bedrooms to include the master with built in robes and en-suite shower room.

There is also a contemporary family shower room with walk in "rainforest" shower and a generous balcony.

The apartment benefits from double glazing and gas fired central heating installed as well as an intercom lock release system.

It is on the market for £244,950 with Hunter Campbell estate agents.

For more information, click here.

The luxuriously appointed first floor apartment enjoys stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina and Belfast Lough.

1. Maritime Drive

The luxuriously appointed first floor apartment enjoys stunning views over Carrickfergus Marina and Belfast Lough. Photo: Hunter Campbell

The apartment is in a prestigious and convenient location within a minutes walk of major shopping facilities.

2. Maritime Drive

The apartment is in a prestigious and convenient location within a minutes walk of major shopping facilities. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Lounge with feature wall mouldings.

3. Maritime Drive

Lounge with feature wall mouldings. Photo: Hunter Campbell

Kitchen with excellent range of built-in high low-level high gloss units and granite work tops.

4. Maritime Drive

Kitchen with excellent range of built-in high low-level high gloss units and granite work tops. Photo: Hunter Campbell

