Luxury and functionality blend together in this seven bedroom country residence

The property, on the market with Templeton Robinson at offers around £950,000, occupies a prime, peaceful rural position on a site of around five acres of land, enjoying uninterrupted panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Offering generous and versatile living space arranged over three levels, the home has been finished to a premium standard throughout and is further complemented by a wealth of high-quality features with excellent further development potential subject to usual consents.
Surrounded by beautifully maintained gardens, a large courtyard, a stable block, and adjoining fields, this custom-built residence is perfectly tailored to meet the demands of contemporary family life.
This outstanding home delivers an impressive blend of luxury, space, and functionality.
Additional Information
Exceptional, One-Of-A-Kind Detached Family Home Extending To Over 6,000 Sq Ft, Set Within 5 Acres Of Mature Land With Spectacular Countryside Views
Landscaped Gardens, Large Concrete Courtyard, Two Spacious Garages With Games Room, Stable Block With Four Loose Boxes, Tack Room and Feed Room Ideal For Equestrian Use
Positioned Privately Off The Road Behind Electric Gates With Generous Driveway, Ample Parking, And Turning Circle
Grand Entrance Hall Featuring An Impressive Solid Oak Staircase
Elegant Drawing Room And Formal Dining Room, Both With Bespoke Limestone Fireplaces
Bright And Comfortable Living Room With Multi Fuel Stove
Additional Well-Proportioned Home Office or Playroom
Stunning High-Spec Kitchen With Integrated Appliances, Granite Countertops, And Dining Space Open Plan To A Light-Filled Sunroom
Separate Utility Room, Stylish Ground Floor Shower Room, And Large Cloakroom
Expansive First-Floor Landing With Sitting Area/Study Space
Seven Spacious Double Bedrooms Across Two Floors
Luxurious Principal Bedroom Suite With Private Dressing Room, Contemporary Ensuite, Balcony, And Breathtaking Views
Elegant Main Bathroom With Freestanding Bath And Separate Shower, Plus Four Ensuite Bathrooms and Second-Floor Shower Room