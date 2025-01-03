Built by award winning developer Alskea, this exceptional home, on the market with Downshire Estate Agents priced at £799,950, is set in a prime location.

Situated at the gateway to a lifestyle of both luxury and convenience, Cromlyn Wood is within reach of it all.

Offering a collection of detached homes and apartments, the properties at Cromyln Wood have been designed with utmost care and attention to detail in order to ensure a comfortable and elegant living space.

Redefining contemporary living, each home benefits from luxurious high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout, in addition to modern finishes and stylish design choices.

From sophisticated interiors to impressive exteriors, each of the homes at Cromlyn Wood offer a unique charm, perfect for hosting and entertaining guests, alongside relaxing and unwinding within a tranquil haven.

Features

Boasting lavish and impeccably designed interiors, combining beautiful period style features with state of the art energy efficient home comforts.

Versatile multi-generational accommodation, extending to c2734q ft to include:

Impressive reception hall with high ceiling.

Gracious drawing room with feature fireplace and gas fired stove.

Expansive open plan luxury kitchen/dining/snug with walk-in pantry and French doors to rear gardens.

Large family/cinema room.

Home office.

Utility room.

Four well proportioned bedrooms.

Principal bedroom with contemporary ensuite.

Family bathroom with free standing deep filled bath.

Energy efficient natural gas fired central heating.

Underfloor heating to ground floor.

Cosytoes electric under floor heating to bathrooms and ensuites.

Heatmiser Smart enabled digital heating control system.

Sophisticated Intruder alarm system and 'Ring' doorbell.

Impressive energy efficient 'A' epc rating.

Detached garage with eight Photovoltaic solar panels and wired for electric car charge point.

Beautifully landscaped gardens and outdoor spaces with enclosed garden to rear.

