Magherafelt property: beautifully presented semi-detached home with south-facing garden and patio
If you are interested in a beautifully presented home that is just ready to move into, 4 Regency Drive in Magherafelt is well worth a look.
This attractively decorated three-bedroom, semi-detached home is situated in a small private development along the Hospital Road.
It is currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £207,500.
This lovely property offers three bedrooms – the master bedroom has an en suite with shower – a lounge, large kitchen and dining area, utility room, a downstairs WC and family bathroom.
The entire home has been beautifully decorated and maintained and is ideal for those who just want to move in. It has oil-fired central heating; double glazed PVC windows and a tarmac driveway to the side of the house.
It has a detached garage, a private south-facing garden and raised paved patio area to the rear.