If you are interested in a beautifully presented home that is just ready to move into, 4 Regency Drive in Magherafelt is well worth a look.

This attractively decorated three-bedroom, semi-detached home is situated in a small private development along the Hospital Road.

It is currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £207,500.

This lovely property offers three bedrooms – the master bedroom has an en suite with shower – a lounge, large kitchen and dining area, utility room, a downstairs WC and family bathroom.

The entire home has been beautifully decorated and maintained and is ideal for those who just want to move in. It has oil-fired central heating; double glazed PVC windows and a tarmac driveway to the side of the house.

It has a detached garage, a private south-facing garden and raised paved patio area to the rear.

The entrance hall to this lovely home has a practical tiled floor and is decorated in modern neutral tones.

The living room has a wood burning stove with tiled hearth and has been finished with a laminate wood floor.

The living room has a wood burning stove - perfect for for cosy nights in.

The kitchen has an excellent range of eye and low level units, island with breakfast bar seating, stainless steel sink unit, electric hob and oven, stainless steel extractor fan, integrated dishwasher, integrated fridge freezer, recessed lighting, and has part-tiled and a fully-tiled floor.