Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
4 Brough Road, Castledawson, Magherafelt is currently on sale with offers over £249,950.4 Brough Road, Castledawson, Magherafelt is currently on sale with offers over £249,950.
4 Brough Road, Castledawson, Magherafelt is currently on sale with offers over £249,950.

Magherafelt property: deceptively spacious home offers modern open plan living filled with natural light

If you are looking for a superbly finished home with spacious open plan modern living, 4 Brough Road in Castledawson could well tick all the boxes.

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

This beautiful detached bungalow is currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £249,950.

Located on a spacious site finished with a tarmac driveway and with good parking space, this lovely property benefits from its own private access onto the Brough Road.

It is deceptively spacious with well proportioned rooms and offers four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The stylish open plan kitchen / dining / living area is filled with natural light and is perfect for modern family living. There is also a separate spacious living room complete with a feature wood burning stove.

The property has oil fired central heating and double glazed windows with PVC frames.

Outside there is a detached garage with roller shutter door and the garden space is laid in lawn to front, side and rear of the property. There is also a paved patio area to the rear.

The liiving room is a spacious, light-filled reception area with feature wood burning stove and laminate wood floor.

1. Welcoming space

The liiving room is a spacious, light-filled reception area with feature wood burning stove and laminate wood floor. Photo: Paul Birt

The stylish living room has a wood burning stove - just perfect for cosy nights in.

2. Attractive decor

The stylish living room has a wood burning stove - just perfect for cosy nights in. Photo: Paul Birt

The kitchen area has an excellent range of eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, Neff hide and slide oven and electric hob, stainless steel extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer.

3. Designed for living

The kitchen area has an excellent range of eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, Neff hide and slide oven and electric hob, stainless steel extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer. Photo: Paul Birt

The open plan kitchen / dining / living area has been decorated in modern neutral shades.

4. Practical design

The open plan kitchen / dining / living area has been decorated in modern neutral shades. Photo: Paul Birt

Next Page
Page 1 of 3