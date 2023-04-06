Magherafelt property: deceptively spacious home offers modern open plan living filled with natural light

If you are looking for a superbly finished home with spacious open plan modern living, 4 Brough Road in Castledawson could well tick all the boxes.

This beautiful detached bungalow is currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £249,950.

Located on a spacious site finished with a tarmac driveway and with good parking space, this lovely property benefits from its own private access onto the Brough Road.

It is deceptively spacious with well proportioned rooms and offers four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.

The stylish open plan kitchen / dining / living area is filled with natural light and is perfect for modern family living. There is also a separate spacious living room complete with a feature wood burning stove.

The property has oil fired central heating and double glazed windows with PVC frames.

Outside there is a detached garage with roller shutter door and the garden space is laid in lawn to front, side and rear of the property. There is also a paved patio area to the rear.

1 . Welcoming space The liiving room is a spacious, light-filled reception area with feature wood burning stove and laminate wood floor. Photo: Paul Birt

2 . Attractive decor The stylish living room has a wood burning stove - just perfect for cosy nights in. Photo: Paul Birt

3 . Designed for living The kitchen area has an excellent range of eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, Neff hide and slide oven and electric hob, stainless steel extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer. Photo: Paul Birt

4 . Practical design The open plan kitchen / dining / living area has been decorated in modern neutral shades. Photo: Paul Birt