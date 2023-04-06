Magherafelt property: deceptively spacious home offers modern open plan living filled with natural light
If you are looking for a superbly finished home with spacious open plan modern living, 4 Brough Road in Castledawson could well tick all the boxes.
This beautiful detached bungalow is currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £249,950.
Located on a spacious site finished with a tarmac driveway and with good parking space, this lovely property benefits from its own private access onto the Brough Road.
It is deceptively spacious with well proportioned rooms and offers four bedrooms, two of which are en suite.
The stylish open plan kitchen / dining / living area is filled with natural light and is perfect for modern family living. There is also a separate spacious living room complete with a feature wood burning stove.
The property has oil fired central heating and double glazed windows with PVC frames.
Outside there is a detached garage with roller shutter door and the garden space is laid in lawn to front, side and rear of the property. There is also a paved patio area to the rear.