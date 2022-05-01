Magherafelt property: delightful family home in exclusive cul-de-sac

It is currently on sale through Winton & Co (tel: 028 7930 1889) with offers around £199,000.

Cedar Avenue, which is an exclusive cul-de-sac of residential homes, is just off the Desertmartin Road and the town centre is only a short walk or drive away.

Internally, this lovely property boasts spacious accommodation throughout the ground and first floors.

There is a w/c located off the entrance hall which leads into a family sized lounge with a feature multi-fuel stove with back boiler.

There is also an open plan kitchen and dining area which has an excellent range of units along with integrated appliances.

The kitchen is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs along with additional space for lounging.

Patio doors in the kitchen provide direct access into the rear garden.

A utility room is located just off the kitchen and has a sink with accommodation for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

All three bedrooms are located on the first floor, and all are well-proportioned.

The master bedroom features a large range of built-in wardrobes, vanity desk and en suite with shower, wash hand basin and toilet.

On the landing, there is a hot-press along with access to an attic which is partially floored via a loft ladder.

The family bathroom includes a bath with overhead shower, wash hand basin and toilet.

Externally, there is an extensive large tarmac driveway to the front of the property, providing for ample off-street car parking.

To the rear of the house there is an enclosed rear garden comprising of lawn and patio area which ideal for outside living and entertaining.

There is also a large shed for storage.

This attractive home is complete with double glazed PVC windows, oil fired central heating and an intruder alarm.

