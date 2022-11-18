Number 5 Mullaghboy Hill Road, Magherafelt is a recently modernised four-bedroom detached bungalow which offers fantastic open-plan living.

Currently on sale through Paul Birt estate agents (tel: 028 7930 1116) with offers over £295,000, this lovely property is situated in a well regarded residential area and is on a spacious site with good garden and parking space.

There is a double access to the property from both Mullaghboy Hill and Cedar Avenue and it has an integral garage with electric door.

The bungalow – tastefully decorated throughout in neutral tones – has been stylishly modernised with a beautiful new fitted kitchen, modern sanitary ware, tiling and floor coverings, has been rewired and a new pressurised plumbing system has been fitted. It also has newly fitted double glazed black windows and doors.

Among its many attractive features is the excellent open plan kitchen, dining and living area with a great range of eye and low level units, stainless steel sink unit, quartz worktop, Belling dual fuel range cooker, extractor fan, integrated dishwasher and integrated fridge freezer. The spacious open plan space has double doors to the rear patio area.

There is also a private office off the kitchen with its own private entrance from outside which is ideal for anyone working from home.

There’s plenty of room in this superb property for all the family with four bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities

